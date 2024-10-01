Specsavers store to continue as subs sponsor for South Shields FC as local businesses team up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A SAVVY partnership between South Shields FC and the local Specsavers store is to continue into the new season as the opticians signs on once again as the club’s substitution sponsor.

Whenever the Mariners make a sub, the Specsavers South Shields brand will receive coverage on the club’s X page and PA system to highlight the partnership.

For the new season, another element has been added to the sponsorship, as Specsavers South Shields will receive an advert in the club’s matchday programme, both digital and hard copies.

Specsavers South Shields’ retail director Melanie Moore and ophthalmic directors Caroline Angell and Emma Nicol worked with the club to continue the sponsorship as the Mariners look to enjoy a successful season in the National League North.

Melanie has been with the Specsavers South Shields store for more than 25 years, 22 of which have been as a manager, and became a partner as retail director in May 2020.

Melanie says: ‘We are delighted to be continuing our association with South Shields FC, and, in particular, to be extending our sponsorship of the substitutions.

‘This season we have bolstered our partnership with adverts in the club’s matchday programme as we look forward to seeing how the team get on this season.

‘It is a long-known fact that poor eyesight has been the butt of many football jokes, so it is a perfect partnership for us.

‘It is a privilege to be involved with our hometown club and we hope this is the start of a successful journey with them as we work together as local businesses to foster community spirit in South Shields.’

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers South Shields store, visit or call 0191 427 7272.