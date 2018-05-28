Super Singh leaves South Shields battered and bruised

South Shields welcomed Sunderland to town, but couldn’t stop their red-hot opponents from smashing the ball to all quarters of the pitch.

Sunderland quickly went their business and amassed 272-6 with ease in the Dukes ECB NEPL First Division clash.

The score was achieved thanks mainly to Ramanpreet Singh, who fell one short of his century (99) and Daniel Shurben made 77, as they put on 176 together for the second wicket.

Jaspreet Singh then made 31 off 22 balls, with Christopher Dorothy claiming 3-68.

In reply, South Shields were in trouble early on at 31-4 and 56-5, as Quinton Boatswain ripped up their top order claiming 4-51.

Shields were eventually bowled all out for 149, with Rupesh Borade scoring 45 and Christopher Dorothy 41, alongside Nabeel Aziz, who made 35.

Mark Turner and Jaspreet Singh then cleaned the tail up, taking two wickets apiece.

Boldon travelled to Burnopfield and lost by 84 runs, which meant the hosts remained at the top of the league.

However, at 86-5, the home side were in trouble as Barry McCarthy returned 4-40 and Jonathan Shakespeare and Nicholas Sampson-Barnes, each took two wickets.

However, Callum Thorp cracked 69 and John Oswell made 38, to take their score up to 198 all out.

Boldon then collapsed when batting, thanks to a 6-18 return from Gareth Breese, off 14.2 overs.

Thorpe added 2-10 off 10 overs, with only skipper Chris Ellison resisting with 39 at the top of the order.

In the Premier Division, Eppleton had a stirring win at Whitburn, chasing down 240 to win, in their innings of 244-8.

Although Craig Smith was excellent early on claiming 4-88, Marcus Brown with 31, Josh Coughlin with 38 and a 90 run partnership from Dean Musther (65no) and Craig Scurr (64), eased them home by two wickets.

Earlier, Jackson Edmondstone (84) and Chris McBryde (40), had put on 108 for the first wicket, with Craig Smith adding 43 not out and Paul Shields 33 not out, with Joseph Coyne taking an excellent 5-40, from 15 overs in a total of 240-7.

In the Readers Durham Cricket League Division One, Marsden inflicted a heavy defeat on Horden as the home side amassed 200-8 declared.

Chris Mann scored 31, Patrick Jackson 31 and David Lowther 43, with Evan Roberts claiming 3-38.

Horden only made 88 all out, with Steven Neilson claiming 4-26 and James Sneller 4-9, to bowl their side to victory.

Meanwhile in Division Two, Boldon CA climbed up to second spot following their 40-run home victory against Murton.

Karl Bellerby made 34 and Thomas Jubb 30, as they made 145 all out, with Keith Chapman, Alan Welburn and Sam Sanderson, each taking three wickets for Murton.

The visitors made 105 all out, with Josh Greenfield scoring 30, with Rajan Kumarasamy taking a brilliant 6-28 and Alex Thomas returned 3-35, to win them the game.