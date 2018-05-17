Test batsman Tom Latham to skipper Durham in Royal London Cup opener against Yorkshire

Durham’s Royal London One Day Cup campaign starts tomorrow.

And it’s a big clash against Yorkshire at the Emirates Riverside (2pm start) to get the competition off to a flier

Jon Lewis’s side will be hoping for another strong white ball campaign after narrowly missing out on the quarter-finals last season.

New Zealand international Tom Latham, who enjoyed a successful summer at Chester-le-Street last year, arrived at Durham this week and will captain the team for the 50-over cup.

The 26-year-old has replaced Aiden Markram as the club’s overseas player, with the South African completing his four-match deal following the Specsavers County Championship draw against Derbyshire on Monday.

The day-night clash with Yorkshire starts at 2pm and should finish around 9.30pm.

Tickets for tomorrow are priced £12 in advance and £15 on the day, with junior tickets at £5.

Wearside all-rounder Matthew Potts is unlikely to feature, but he is in outstanding form with the bat, hitting a 59-ball 101 and an unbeaten 43 as the Second XI won once and lost once in their two T20 clashes with Warwickshire at Moseley.

Potts made 62 not out and 42 not out in the drawn Second XI Championship clash with Yorkshire last week, and fired 94 not out to help Sacriston to victory in the North East Premier League.

In all, he has hit 342 runs without being out in his last five innings.

Ryan Pringle joined Potts in impressing against Warwickshire, blasting 74 off 45 balls in the defeat then hitting 91 off 54 as Durham won the second game.

Durham are in Second XI Trophy action against Worcestershire at Hartlepool’s Park Drive ground today (11am start).

Durham lost their group opener against Yorkshire by 66 runs (DLS method) last midweek.

Liam Trevaskis hit 50 and fellow opener Mike Jones 39, with Ryan Davies making 43 in Durham’s 166-6 in reply to the hosts’ knock of 288-9.