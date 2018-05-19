Tom Latham insists Durham Jets won’t panic after drubbing from Yorkshire

Durham Jets skipper Tom Latham has urged his men not to panic after last night’s crushing defeat to Yorkshire in their Royal London One Day Cup opener.

The visiting Vikings cruised home by 142 runs at the Emirates Riverside, inspired by a memorable 164 from opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Now Durham must regroup for tomorrow’s trip to Old Trafford to take on Lancashire.

Latham, making the first appearance of his second stint with Durham, said: “We have to stick to the things we do well. We cannot panic to reinvent the wheel at moment.

“We’ve just got to go out and try to play with some confidence.

“Once we get one win on the board hopefully we can build some momentum from that.”

On the big defeat, New Zealander Latham added: “Obviously Tom played a magnificent innings. He cleared the ropes with ease, but we did well to pull it back. In the end, that innings took it away from us.

“It was a pretty good surface and they showed that when they were batting. The surface probably did a little bit more when we batted.

“Unfortunately it was one of those scores when you need everything to go to plan and losing a couple of early wickets never helps.

“Their platform was set with only wicket down. Maybe we could have used the spinners a little bit more through the middle overs.

“It’s our first time out in white-ball cricket (this season). I guess the beauty about this competition is that the game come thick and fast and we have an opportunity against Lancashire to put things right.”

Man of the match Kohler-Cadmore modestly said: “It was nice to get out there and get some runs.”

He let rip late in his innings and added: “It’s always nice when you a license to swing. It’s what we have been practicing this winter to being able to milk it in the middle and then to push on towards the end.”