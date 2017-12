Jarrow Roofing and Hebburn Town have postponed their Northern League games today.

Roofing were due to host Penrith but one part of their Boldon pitch is unplayable.

In Division Two, meanwhile, Hebburn's home clash with Billingham Town has also fallen foul to the weather.

However, South Shields's trip to Brighouse in the Evo-Stik North goes ahead.