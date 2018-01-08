What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw and how can I watch it?

Dreaming of seeing your side lift the FA Cup come May?

Well, there's the small matter of the fourth round to overcome first. Here's all you need to know about Monday night's draw.

What time does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place and how can I watch it?

The fourth round draw takes place at Brighton's Amex Stadium at 7.10pm on Monday before the Sussex side entertain old rivals Crystal Palace in the last third round tie. It will be screened live by BBC2 and BTSport.

When do the ties take place?

The matches will be played from Friday, January 26, through to Monday, January 29.

Who could North East sides Newcastle United and Middlesbrough face in round four?

The draw has an unusually cosmopolitan feel to it given that three Premier League sides are already out and either Brighton or Palace will follow. Another five also face replays.

Fans of both North East sides will no doubt want a home tie against the likes of League One representatives MK Dons, Peterborough or Rochdale or League Two teams Notts County, Coventry City, Yeovil Town or Newport County.

So it will inevitably be away to one each from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur or, replay permitting, Chelsea. At least a visit to Spurs will guarantee a Wembley trip.

What number balls are the North East pair?

Newcastle United, who defeated League Two leaders Luton Town 3-1, will be number 27. Boro, fresh from a 2-0 win over Sunderland, are 19.

Anything else?

Newcastle United fans praying for an extended cup run might want to factor in the following.

The struggling Magpies face Burnley in a crucial Premier League match on Wednesday, January 31, very probably three or four days after their cup tie.

Burnley are already out of the competition and will have had 11 days' rest by the time they come to St James's Park. Cue a far weaker Newcastle cup team than the one boss Rafa Benitez fielded on Saturday? Only saying.

Does the FA Cup still impact on Sunderland's season?

It sounds like a bad joke but actually isn't. With the Black Cats back in the Championship for the first time in more than a decade, some fans may not realise that they were actually scheduled to visit Birmingham City on Saturday, January 27.

After the Blues's home victory over Burton Albion in round three, that relegation six-pointer has been automatically postponed with a new date still to be set. Fancy a cold Tuesday night in Peaky Blinders country?

At least Sunderland's home match on FA Cup fifth round weekend against Brentford should go ahead on Saturday, February 17, at 3pm after the Bees were surprisingly knocked out by Notts County.

Well, unless Newcastle are still in the cup, are drawn at home, TV demands their game is also played on February 17 and Northumbria Police ask Sunderland to change their date or time. Keeping up? Who said this FA Cup draw business is easy?