Whitburn aiming to tame the wary Hetton Lyons

The Dukes NE Premier Division’s game of the day sees unbeaten, fourth-placed Whitburn travel to leaders Hetton Lyons.

Whitburn have two players returning to the side for their visit to Lilywhite Terrace. Ross Carty is back to keep wicket and Paul Shields, the skipper, also returns, replacing Craig Henderson and Ben Markham.

Shields said: “We are looking forward to the game and it is seen as an early table-topping clash, with both teams are in excellent form.

“If that is repeated, the expected vast crowd will be in for a treat!”

Lyons moved top thanks to last week’s victory over the Durham Academy and skipper Jarvis Clay is looking for a fourth win of the season.

Clay said: “The team is likely to be unchanged after a good start to the season, with just one blemish.

“It should be stressed that it’s one game at a time, particularly for this week’s fixture when Whitburn are the visitors.

“They, too, have also had a good start, so the Lyons must be on their guard and seek to reproduce the form shown so far in the first four fixtures.”

In the Dukes NE Premier League, third-bottom Boldon, boosted by last week’s win over Washington, are at home to South Shields, who are second-bottom after three successive defeats.

Sunderland Road skipper Chris Ellison has a few players missing for the derby.

He said: “Ian Pattison has a knee injury, Gary Scott is still out and Barry McCarthy is not available due to his county commitments, but Anthony Brown does return.

“The team has not performed poorly during the early season, but inconsistently.

“One or two individuals come up trumps, but the rest of the team have not backed them up as a unit.”

Readers Durham Cricket League leaders Crook are at home to Marsden without George Westlake and Jamie Mills, who are sitting University exams.

Alan O’Prey and Josh Holmes return, while William Angus may be required by the Durham Academy, while Daniel Doram will make his home debut.

Secretary Alan Stewart said: “It’ll be a tough game. Crook and Marsden were promoted together last year and we’ve both had good starts and there is only a few points between us.

“Marsden are very fortunate to have Chris Mann, who is the best batsman in the league.

“We need to get in early and we hope for a good day. We want to build on the start we’ve had, because it’s been great.”

In Division Two, Evenwood, at home to Boldon CA, have Thomas Teesdale junior back, but Andrew Wells and Danny Wilkinson are both away.

Secretary Luke Bannister said: “Boldon are top, but they’re an unknown force as they’ve been bottom half the last two years, so we’re wary.

“We go into the game cautious, but confident.”