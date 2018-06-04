Whiteleas and Harton picked off far too easily by Tudhoe

Whiteleas and Harton CC crashed to another disappointing Readers Durham Cricket League Division One defeat at Tudhoe, losing by seven wickets.

Asked to bat first, Leas lost openers Ray McRae and Rob Scorer in quick succession with the score on just 15.

With overseas professional Bilawal Iqbal caught behind shortly after, the visitors looked in serious trouble.

Owen Peterson (40) offered some middle order resilience, but with wickets falling regularly, partnerships were hard to come by.

After Peterson’s departure in the 38th over, the last two wickets fell with Leas posting 104.

Daniel Brown returned figures of 3-30, while James Curry 5-24.

With rain forecast, Tudhoe set out their intentions early, reaching their total for the loss of just three wickets.

Tudhoe were quick out of the blocks and knocked the runs off within 21.1 overs, with Daniel Thexton scoring 40 not out, including six fours and a six to win the game, in a total of 106-3.

Iqbal collected two wickets for just 33 runs.

The second XI were also heavily beaten by Tudhoe after being bowled out for just 86.

Despite three wickets for David Johnson, Tudhoe reached their target by 20 overs.