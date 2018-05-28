Whiteleas collapse to hand Easington a comfortable win

Whiteleas and Harton suffered a comprehensive defeat at Readers Durham Cricket League Division One high-flyers Easington.

Electing to bowl first, tight line and length bowling from opening pair Biliwal Iqbal (2-29) and Hafiz Aleem (2-22) restricted the hosts and at 78-5, Leas were in control.

However, a steady middle order partnership took Easington past the 100 mark.

All that happened before Rameez Nawaz (2-42) captured successive wickets and a declaration occured at 162-9.

Leas made a solid start in their reply and at 38-1 looked comfortable.

However, wickets then began to fall regularly to put the game out of reach for the visitors, ending up on 75 all out.

The second XI recorded a fantastic win in their home tie against Easington. Having opted to bat first, Easington had no answer to the spin of Sid Corner Jnr (6-29), declaring at 155-9. Making his return following injury, Iain Jones then hit a magnificent 97no to see his side home with the loss of just three wickets.