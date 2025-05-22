EasyJet has announced it will be setting up a base at Newcastle Airport, supporting over 1,000 jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced as part of the airline’s most recent financial results, the move will see the airline set up in the North East by spring 2026.

This will be the third base opening for EasyJet in just two years following openings in Southend and Birmingham in the first half of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet is set to open a base at Newcastle Airport | Newcastle Airport

The deal between the airline and the airport will see three planes stationed in the North East. The airline has claimed each UK-based aircraft directly supports 400 jobs.

This will be in addition to the roles created directly by EasyJet.

“Newcastle is perfect for us” explains Richard Scott, HR Director at the airline.

“We’ve been flying and having a relationship with Newcastle [Airport] since 2002. The relationship with the airport and the knowledge we have for the consumer makes this an ideal strategic choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be at least 130 staff employed by Easyjet alone but if you think about the wider supply chain we will see 1,200 jobs created.

“We will be looking to open applications later in the year but we really hope we appeal to everyone who is interested in aviation.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness added: “We are backing Newcastle International Airport to grow jobs and our tourism market, so this announcement is brilliant news on both counts.

“EasyJet’s new base will provide more destinations for holidaymakers, create 130 new jobs directly and more than 1,000 jobs at the airport and in the wider economy, and help businesses grow and connect with global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This expansion further strengthens the Airport’s position as a major gateway to the world in North East England.”

The deal includes the opportunity to bring new routes to North East travellers. EasyJet say 33 million seats are available for holidaymakers across Europe this summer with the base announcement expected to bring more destinations to the North East.

These additional routes are yet to be announced with the summer 2026 schedule still being developed, but the benefits will be felt across the region according to Director of Aviation Development at the airport Leon McQuaid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The added investment with the breadth of the network EasyJet has will drive tourism and the economic benefit which comes from that.”

Already offering flights and holidays on eight routes from Newcastle, Easyjet currently flies from the North East to Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

It is hoped the base opening will allow EasyJet to expand its network from Newcastle as well as serve a catchment area across the North of England and Southern Scotland.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.