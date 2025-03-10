Terrible morning weather has seen fog shroud the North East over the last couple of days.

The weekend saw the Shields Ferry suspended temporarily and fog took a while to clear from many areas across the region yesterday.

Fog returned late on Sunday night and is running into Monday morning, causing chaos at Newcastle International Airport.

Newcastle International Airport. | Google Maps

Newcastle Airport is the North East’s biggest, with thousands of passengers boarding hundreds of flights each day. People from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and farther afield.

Journeys from the airport are sometimes affected by various factors including weather and strike action both locally and across the world. When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Newcastle Airport.

For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website or flightradar.

Delayed and cancelled flights on Monday, March 10

Departures

10:10 Jet2 to Funchal - Delayed (est 11:20)

10:15 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled

11:15 Eurowings to Dusseldorf - Cancelled

14:50 Jet2 to Prague - Delayed (est 15:52)

15:40 Jet2 to Krakow - Delayed (est 16:41)

17:35 Lufthansa to Frankfurt - Cancelled

Arrivals

10:40 Eurowings from Dusseldorf - Cancelled

17:00 Lufthansa from Frankfurt - Cancelled