New Tyne and Wear Metro train suffers "minor issue" and is pulled from service
The train was pulled from service in South Gosforth at around 8am on Wednesday, January 8, and had to be “reset” to resolve the fault.
Metro operator Nexus said that the carriage was back in use later in the morning and described the problem as a “minor issue” that was to be expected as the network’s £362 million new fleet is rolled out.
There were celebrations a week before Christmas when the Stadler train welcomed passengers on board for the first time, with its entry into service having come months later than had been planned.
It is the first of 46 Swiss-built trains that will replace the rolling stock which has served the Metro system for the last 45 years and has become increasingly prone to breakdowns.
The modern fleet boasts features including air conditioning, mobile phone charging points, enhanced CCTV, and a sliding step at every door.
But its arrival has been plagued by a number of setbacks that repeatedly delayed the new trains’ introduction, which it was originally hoped would begin in summer 2023.
13 new trains have so far been delivered by Stadler to the North East, though only one is currently in service, and the rollout of the new fleet is expected to be completed over the next two years.
Michael Richardson, Head of Fleet and Depot Replacement at Nexus, said: “A new Metro train was withdrawn from service at South Gosforth just after 8am this morning, Wednesday January 8, due to a technical issue.
“This meant that a reset of the train was required. Given where it was located, and the time of day it occurred, the train was taken out of service to minimise disruption to our customers. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.
“Unfortunately, minor issues like this are to be expected in the early stages of a rolling stock introduction programme and we learn from them.
“Stadler took the train out of service to look into the issue and the train was quickly returned back into customer service later this morning.”
The joy that greeted the new Metro train’s first run quickly disappeared when the rail system was severed in two due to the structural problems on the Gateshead Flyover, which meant that no Metro trains were able to run across the Tyne for more than a week during the festive period.
That issue has been resolved with the installation of supports on a specific section of the flyover but Gateshead Council is hoping to find a longer-term solution which involves demolishing the structure.
