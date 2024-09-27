The very best seats in St Ives at Trevose with stunning views of the harbour.

If you've ever stayed in this picturesque Cornish seaside town you'll know that location is everything. Karla Hall reveals why this apartment overlooking Porthminster Beach is picture perfect ...

Gazing out over glorious Porthminster Beach and the historic harbour of one of Cornwall’s most celebrated seaside towns sits spellbinding Trevose – a panoramic paradise affording breathtaking views of St Ives.

Superbly located moments from the charming resort centre, with an array of shops, bars, restaurants and golden sands all just a shoreline stroll away, this heavenly apartment lets you park up, unpack and live the dream.

Sleeping four in comfortable double and twin bedrooms - one fabulously facing the sea – homely Trevose is a hidden gem boasting modern bathroom with ambiance-lit bubble bath, well-equipped open plan kitchen / lounge, flat screen TV and a corner sofa with a view that lifts the soul.

Watch St Ives wake and dazzle by moonlight from the comfort of your apartment, Trevose. Picture - Kiss Photography.

Bobbing fishing boats to the left, golden sands to the right, be it with sunrise coffee or moonlit nightcap, my husband and I lost count of the hours spent watching St Ives wake at daybreak and dazzle by moonlight, from the very best seats in the resort.

Blessed with hazy late summer days and balmy nights on our week-long stay, we left the windows open and drifted off to sleep each night to banjo melodies on the breeze and the soothing sound of waves lapping the shore.

Rising early and retiring late to catch every moment, acquainting ourselves with St Ives on a whole new level became a daily ritual as we explored the idyllic resort we thought we knew, but hadn’t truly experienced until Trevose.

Chosen through Sykes Holiday Cottages for its enviable location, great reviews and glorious views, our mornings began with a two-minute hillside walk down to the closest beach, Porthminster, for breakfast baps on the sand to fuel paddleboarding fun as we waited for the tide to turn.

Fishing boats during low tide in the evening at sunset at the harbor of St Ives (Vivvi Smak - stock.adobe.com)

Although easily walkable via a picturesque footpath behind the beach, we opted for sandy-toed strolls as the waves dispersed, revealing a pathway to the harbour and an eclectic collection of bars, eateries, shops and art galleries that make St Ives so exquisitely unique.

Home to a confetti of stunning beaches, each with its own personality, whether you’re looking for all-action watersports, wild swimming, snorkeling adventures or a sheltered bay for sunbathing, simply pack a bag and take your pick of a perfect bunch.

Porthminster Beach

Nestled between the striking slopes of Porthminster Point, affording unspoilt views of Godrevy Lighthouse, the enchanting harbour and out across the bay, Porthminster beach begs a daily visit with its iconic white-washed restaurant, quirky beach café, BBQ hut and effervescent charm.

Listen to the sound of waves lapping the shore as you drift off to sleep at Trevose. Picture - Kiss Photography

A must for seafood lovers, few seaside settings outshine Porthminster Restaurant, where we lost ourselves in the dimly-lit ambiance of its heated outdoor terrace, savouring exquisite, globally-inspired dishes such as fragrant fish curry with tempura tiger prawns and jasmine rice, complemented by a cool glass of wine beneath the stars.

Porthgwidden Beach

A crystal-watered bathing haven with beach shop, café bar and popular restaurant, rock-sheltered Porthgwidden seduces with distinctly Greek allure. Perfect for sunbathing away from the throng, sharing the tranquil orange sunset with tiny birds tame enough to take flapjack from our hands was a moment we’ll never forget.

Carbis Bay

The Minack Theatre is a 40-minute drive from St Ives. Picture: Adobe stock

Whether by scenic one-stop train ride from St Ives or coastal walk with unrivalled panorama, this turquoise-blue bay offers outstanding views, icing-sugar sands and adrenaline-fuelled activities such as surfing, kayaks, paddleboarding and canoes. Home to the glamourous Carbis Bay Hotel, the unspoilt stretch raises the bar for beach elite, with a delectable mix of chic café bars and restaurants backing its beauty.

Harbour Beach

Cheekily adding a splash of character and colour, the quirky harbour showcases a different scene every time you visit. Our favourite lunchtime saunter was past the pretty painted fishing boats that rested on the sand at low tide, rising with the water by evening to bob and sway beneath twinkling pier lights.

Fore Street

From tempting Belgian chocolates and freshly-baked cakes to original clothing and inspirational artwork, lively Fore Street - just off the main harbour strip - is a shopper’s dream, laced with eclectic boutiques, traditional pubs, delis and galleries galore.

The bustling main shopping street in St Ives, you can enjoy rejuvenating retail therapy meandering its quaint cobbled streets for gifts, homeware, locally-made jewellery and much more, succumbing to a shiny treasure or two to take home for the memories.

St Michael’s Mount, Marazion

Accessible by boat or an ancient cobbled causeway swallowed by the sea at high tide, this majestic medieval island is a must-visit for phenomenal photographs and the chance to say you’ve walked on water.

Offering those who traverse the ocean-kissed stones castle tours, subtropical gardens, Cornish cream teas and surreal coastal views, the Mount is walkable via a striking coastal path from Penzance train station – just a £6 return, 30-minute train trip from St Ives.

The Minack Theatre

With a jaw-dropping ocean backdrop and exotic flora-laced auditorium, The Minack Theatre is an architectural marvel and one of the world’s most spectacular open-air theatres.

Watching at play at this venue was voted as one of the top 10 UK summer experiences by Brits, following Sykes Holiday Cottages and UK travel expert and author, Richard Madden, compiling a list of the must-do staycation activities.

Whether you’re touring the historic theatre, its blooming gardens or booking seats for unforgettable shows, you can follow an active day hiking the Porthcurno South West Coastal path with an effervescent evening’s entertainment in this astounding hillside arena.

