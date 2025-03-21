Every cancelled and delayed flight from Newcastle Airport as Heathrow fire causes travel chaos
Newcastle Airport is the North East’s biggest, with thousands of passengers boarding hundreds of flights each day. People from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and farther afield.
Friday morning started with the news of travel chaos at London’s Heathrow Airport, which is caused by a power outage due to a nearby fire in the capital.
The domino effect has caused delays and cancellations across other UK airports, including ours in the North East.
Journeys from the airport are also sometimes affected by various factors including weather and strike action both locally and across the world. When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.
We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Newcastle Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today on Friday, March 21. For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website for flightradar.
Newcastle Airport delays and cancellations
Arrivals
11:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled
16:25 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled
19:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled
20:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled
Departures
12:15 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled
14:40 Jet2 to Krakow - Delayed (est 15:12)
14:50 Jet2 to Prague - Delayed (est 15:13)
17:10 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled
20:20 British Airways to Lonfon Heathrow - Cancelled
21:20 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.