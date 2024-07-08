This video More videos

Watch as at least five protesters shoot water at tourists dining outdoors at a restaurant.

Video shows the moment mass-tourism protesters squirt tourists with water guns in Spain.

A group of protesters can be seen shooting water in the direction of tourists dining outdoors at restaurants. The tourists are seen packing up their belongings and leaving the table to avoid the protesters.

Thousands of people marched through central Barcelona on July 6 waving placards and chanting “tourists go home”. The protestors are calling for a reduction in the number of tourists visiting the city under a sustainable model.

Residents are reportedly unable to afford apartments after rents rose by 68 per cent in the past 10 years and the cost of buying a house rose by 38 per cent.

In a post on X, the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, said: “As part of the Housing Plan, we will remove more than 10,000 tourist flats so that they can be returned to residential use. We will increase the tourist tax surcharge to 4 € per night… We will also limit the number of cruise passengers who do not spend the night in the city.