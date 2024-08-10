UK weather forecast Met Office: Temperatures could reach 34°C in coming days - Where will be the hottest?
Brits are expected to be treated to some hot weather this weekend and into the start of next week with high temperatures forecast.
Cloud and patchy rain will affect parts of England and Wales on Saturday (August 10), but the far southeast will remain dry with some sunny spells. It will be brighter further north with scattered showers continuing.
Sunday (August 11) will bring the hot weather, with temperatures increasing particularly in the south and east. Parts of central, east, and southeast England will see the highest temperatures - peaking on Monday with maxima over 30°C widely and possibly 33-34°C in some places. High night temperatures and humidity, especially in southern and western areas, are expected in the evening.
While Sunday will still be a fine day for Scotland and Northern Ireland, temperatures will remain closer to average.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “We expect to see a relatively brief hotter and more humid spell of weather for Sunday and Monday, before these hotter conditions recede on Tuesday, allowing more unsettled conditions to return.
“This change to hotter conditions is caused, in part, by the effects of Tropical Storm Debby in North America. Debby is helping to strengthen the jet stream, causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air over France to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.”
