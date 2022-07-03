Proms in the Park returns to South Shields for 2022.

18 pictures as Proms in the Park sees music return to Bents Park in South Shields for 2022

Music has returned to Bents Park for summer 2022.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 6:14 pm

Friends and families turned out to enjoy an afternoon of classics at Proms in the Park, as summer festival events get in swing for the first time since 2019.

Photographer Kevin Brady was out catching performers and fans enjoying the afternoon.

1. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

