18 pictures as Proms in the Park sees music return to Bents Park in South Shields for 2022

Photographer Kevin Brady was out catching performers and fans enjoying the afternoon.
1. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.
Photo: Kevin Brady