Britain's Got Talent finalist set to appear at the Customs House in South Shields
A popular comedian will be putting words in people’s mouths at a magical event at South Shields next week.
Britain’s Got Talent finalist and ventriloquist, Steve Hewlett, will share the stage with puppets Arthur Lager, Pongo and more when he performs at the South Tyneside International Magic Festival’s second gala show at the Customs House on Saturday October 12.
Since the age of 22 the entertainer has performed full time in pantomimes, on cruise ships and at holiday parks and toured with greats including Brian Conley, Ken Dodds and Keith Harris – who gifted him his Pongo puppet among others.
He found wider acclaim when he finished fourth in the 2013 Britain’s Got Talent final, going on to tour the US, UK and Canada with The Osmonds and supporting The Stylistics on their 50th anniversary tour.
He said: “I performed at the Customs House s a few years ago and I can’t wait to come back.
“Magic links up well with ventriloquism because many magicians use it in their act and the stand-up comedy brings something different to the line-up.”
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: “Ventriloquism is a really unique talent and not an act that you see all too often these days so I am delighted that Steve is bringing it to this year’s gala show.”
Performing alongside Steve is Xulio Merino, Adam Black, Laura London, Matricks and Richard Jones.
Tickets for the gala shows start at £13 from the box office.