Bryan Adams announces huge open-air gig at Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street
Bryan Adams is set to bowl over fans with a return to Durham County Cricket Club.
It’s been announced that the global star will headline the Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday July 5, 2022.
The Platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician will return to the UK in summer 2022 with a headline tour. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 15 and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.
Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Bryan has countless accolades and awards and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. The tour is in support of his 15th studio album set for release in March 2022, aptly titled So Happy It Hurts.
Kicking off in May 2022, twelve new tour dates will see Bryan Adams visit arenas across the UK, including Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 20.
Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday.