Byker Grove set to hit streaming as ITV announces deal with production company

Nearly two decades after its final episode, Byker Grove is back on our screens very soon.

The North East teen drama is streaming now across the UK on STV Player and will appear on ITVX very soon.

Announced to be hitting the streaming platform later this year, the deal comes following an agreement between ITV and Ant and Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove.

Image: BBC and Getty

The duo were stars of the show in the 90s as PJ and Duncan and even went on to enjoy chart success with eight top 20 singles, including the number one, ‘Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble’.

Byker Grove originally launched on BBC One in 1989 and quickly became a much-loved staple of after-school viewing for millions of teenagers. Set in Byker, the series follows the lives and relationships of a group of young people who spend time at local youth club, the Grove.

Other successful actors who got their start on Byker Grove include Jill Halfpenny, who appeared in four series between 1989-1992, and Donna Air, who also starred in four series between 1992-1995.

Byker Grove joins another pioneering British drama – Brookside – on STV Player. The streaming service became the first to relaunch classic episodes of the iconic Merseyside soap in 2023.

Craig Morris, Managing Editor, ITV Channels and ITVX, said: “We are so excited to bring this iconic coming-of-age series to ITVX, marking the first TV appearances of two ITV stalwarts. Relive all the great moments with us later this year.”

Ed Sleeman, MD at Mitre Studios added: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with ITVX and STV Player to give a new generation of viewers the opportunity to watch this iconic series from the start and to see where it all began for Ant and Dec.”