Chris and Rosie Ramsey see Edinburgh podcast tour date cancelled due to 'unforeseen technical problems'
The opening date of the highly-anticipated podcast tour by Chris and Rosie Ramsey has been cancelled due to technical difficulties.
The husband-and-wife team, of South Shields, were due to perform their S*****d Married Annoyed podcast show at the Edinburgh Playhouse today (Sunday, September 5).
In statements released earlier on Sunday – both by the venue and the couple – it was confirmed that the show has been cancelled and instead rescheduled for Sunday, December 5.
Comedian Chris shared a joint statement from himself and Rosie on Twitter.
It read: “We are absolutely devastated that both shows in Edinburgh today have been cancelled.
"It is completely out of our hands, we only found out this morning ourselves, having travelled here yesterday. So sorry to anyone else who has travelled to see us.”
The venue confirmed on its social media channels that the safety curtain at the front of the show failed to raise at pre-show checks, meaning the performances had to be cancelled in the interest of safety.
The Playhouse statement continued: “We haven’t had any problems with the safety curtain until this point and called in engineers straight away who despite their best efforts have been unable to fix this.
"We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s shows to ensure the safety of our performers.”
Chris and Rosie will this week play two sold-out shows at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on September 8 and 9, bringing their award-winning podcast to the stage for the first time.
S*****d Married Annoyed launched in 2019 and has since been made into a book.