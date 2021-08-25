Crossing The Tyne Festival to bring live music to South Shields this Bank Holiday weekend

The free live music event will take place in both South Shields and North Shields over the course of the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 28 to 30.

The popular festival, organised by Steve Willis, has been raising money for good causes since 2015 and this year looks to be no different as it lends its support to North East Homeless, RNLI – Lifeboats Tynemouth and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade.

Festival goers will be able to hop on and off the Shields Ferry to enjoy music throughout the course of the weekend, with stages at South Shields’ amphitheatre as well as Northumberland Square and The Exchange Bar, in North Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Shields leg of the festival will take place at the Mill Dam, in the shadow of the Mission To Seafarers Memorial

In South Shields, crowds can enjoy live music at the Customs House amphitheatre from 12pm to 7pm on Saturday, August 28.

South Shields community music and arts group, Into the Spotlight, will be hosting the event in the town, headlined by local artist Jen Stevens.

The group’s organiser, Ian Curry, said: “On Saturday Into the Spotlight are supporting the Crossing the Tyne Festival.

“We will have 18 amateur and professional singers entertaining the public free of charge at the Customs House amphitheatre in South Shields.

Live music will be performed at The Customs House amphitheatre at Mill Dam, South Shields, as part of the Crossing The Tyne Festival. Image by Google Maps.

“We will be taking donations for several excellent North East Charities, including North East Homeless as part of the festival.”

The live music in South Shields will kick off at 12pm with artists on the line-up including Michael Houghton; Sarah Collins; Erin Holmes and the Mount Pleasant Acoustic Band.

Crowds in North Shields can enjoy music on all three days of the festival, with performances from the likes of Ana Munoz Saiz and youngsters from music performance group, Own Your Own Stage.

South Shields organiser, Ian Curry, says the festival will give a boost to South Tyneside’s arts scene which has been hit hard by cancelled events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crossing The Tyne Festival line-up in South Shields.

He said: “As a carer and the husband of a nurse, I know firsthand how the pandemic has affected South Tyneside and as a music manager I know of the massive impact it has had on the performing arts sector.

"The festival is great in terms of enabling the performers to enjoy themselves and get together.”

A full line up of acts can be found at https://crossingthetynefestival.uk/festival-programme/