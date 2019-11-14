Deacon Blue in Scotland: how to get tickets to the pop rockers Cities of Love tour

City of Love will be released on 6 March 2020, and later next year, the 'Real Gone Kid' singers will be embarking on a European tour.

Long praised for their live performances, the Cities of Love tour will see the band visit more cities in the UK and Ireland than ever before, including seven arena shows and the Royal Albert Hall in London

The 29-date run of shows includes 25 dates in the UK, and five in the band's home nation of Scotland.

But most excitingly, the band will be calling into Newcastle for two dates on 28 and 29 November 2020, when they play at the City Hall.

"We're so looking forward to you hearing City of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too," said the band's Ricky Ross.

"Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it's a delight for us. We're planning to make this the best one yet.”

City of Love sees the multi-million selling band deliver eleven brilliant new tracks tethered by a singular belief - that even in the corners of a town or a life where no light falls, hope can prevail.

How do I get tickets?