Emerging North East soul singer Beth Macari releases new single
North East soulstress Beth Macari has released her second single of the summer – One More Time – which was recorded on Tyneside.
Having had almost 200,000 streams of her debut release on her new record label, singer Beth, who performed at last year’s Sunderland International Airshow, is back with her second single of the summer.
The piano ballad One More Time is out now on Humble Angel Records.
Recorded at Newcastle’s Cluny Studios in the Ouseburn Valley, One More Time showcases the rising singer’s style and has been released on all digital streams this month.
Following the success of Beth’s previous single Stronger – which was Gaby Roslin’s Track of The Week on BBC Radio London – she illustrates her more tender side on One More Time and faces the soul-destroying possibility of losing a loved one.
“It was the most emotional I have ever been in a studio. I am used to writing sassy songs, so recording this was a different vibe altogether,” explains Beth.
“It happened really quickly, I think I had all this sadness inside of me I just needed to release. You can hear my voice crack in the drop down chorus, that was me holding back some tears. I wanted this to be real and a reflection of where I was at when I wrote it. “One More Time’ is for anyone who has lost someone, there is no worse feeling.”
Beth was selected by BBC Introducing to perform at their New Year, New Artist showcase at Sage Gateshead in January, which was also aired on Tom Robinson’s show on BBC 6 Music.
She followed this with a short tour supporting Davina Michelle and was invited back to SoFar Sounds Liverpool for their ‘Best Of’ show.
Having supported some of the biggest up and coming names in the music industry, Beth Macari earned her own time in the spotlight whilst fronting the live house band on Sky One celebrity panel show Bring the Noise. In this time she sang alongside legends Nicole Scherzinger, Tinie Tempah and Mel C regularly.
Hailing from Newcastle, Beth has always had a gift for music.
She spent two years touring with singer, actor, broadcaster and legend Jane McDonald.