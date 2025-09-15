First odds for the Mercury Prize revealed as Sam Fender, CMAT and Fontaines DC among favourites

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 14:03 BST

This year sees the Mercury Prize head to the North East for the first time.

In October the prize will be awarded to the winner at the end of a ceremony at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Last week the shortlist for the award, which celebrates the best album from a UK and Irish artist, and these are the initial odds following the announcement.

All odds are correct from the time of writing on the afternoon of Monday, September 15.

2/1

1. CMAT - Euro Country

2/1 | Getty Images

3/1

2. Fontaines DC - Romance

3/1 | Getty Images for The Recording A

8/1

3. Emma-Jean Thackray - Weirdo

8/1 | Getty Images

8/1

4. Sam Fender - People Watching

8/1 | Getty Images for Coachella

