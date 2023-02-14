Soul singer Gabrielle has been announced as first act at 2023 Mouth Of The Tyne Festival. She will play on the final night of the festival and one day tickets will be available soon. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

One of the biggest weekends in the North East’s summer music festival calendar has announced its first act with Tynemouth’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival confirming soul singer Gabrielle will be performing this year.

The event, which is set to run from Thursday, July 6 until Sunday, July 9 sees top names from the music world head to North Tyneside to perform on the site of Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Gabrielle, a familiar face on the UK festival circuit is the first act announced for the weekend of live music and will bring her stunning array of soul songs to the North East to close the weekend on the Sunday night of the festival.

The London local is well known for her singles Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach as well as duets with East 17 on If You Ever.

The 53 year-old has also won two Brit Awards as well as MOBO Awards for Best Single and Best Album. Her last album Do It Again was released in March 2021 and reached the fourth spot in the UK album charts.

Tickets are available for the July show at 9am on Friday, February 17 through Ticketmaster and Seetickets with the festival teasing more artist announcements in the next few weeks.

