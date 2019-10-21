Gazette readers support Strictly's Chris Ramsey as he dances into Halloween Week
South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey survives another week of Strictly and Gazette readers are continuing to support him.
The 33-year-old and his professional dance partner Karen Hauer performed the Quickstep for the BBC One competition but he was left til last to find out his fate.
After heading to his old South Shields school in training and being scored 10s all round from the students, it is clear he still has the support from locals.
Chris and Karen were delighted that they didn’t have to dance for their survival.
Chris took to Instagram to say: “Guys, thank you so so so much for voting for me and Karen.
“All of your lovely comments and messages are very much appreciated and I can’t thank you enough for supporting me and voting.
“Never thought I’d ever want to dance, let alone end up like dancing! What’s happened? Onto Halloween week now!”
Gazette readers shared supportive messages in Facebook comments on our page.
June Holmes said: “Well done. Looking forward to next week. Will be on holiday with kids and grandkids cheering you and your partner on.”
Rosemary Fay commented: “Well done, yet again. Looking forward to seeing you next week.”
Vivienne Hinds said: “Keep working hard Chris!”
Alison Charlton added: “Well done Chris. Keep it going.”
Trishy Vaughan said: “He’s great. Well done Chris.”
Anne Newby added: “Well done Chris.”
The Shields Gazette is backing Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer to win the Strictly glitterball. You can support our campaign by tweeting #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey along with your messages and selfies of support.