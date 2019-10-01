Home-town show for Beatlemania musician from South Shields who is set to play Customs House
South Shields-born musician David Peterson has been preparing for a homecoming gig with his internationally-acclaimed Beatles show.
As ‘Fab Four’ fans across the world Beatles fans around the world mark the the 50th anniversary of the release of the seminal album, Abbey Road, Beatlemania is coming to The Customs House, South Shields, on Thursday, October 17.
The line-up includes David as Paul McCartney, Durham-born Rick Petch as George Harrison, Clark Gilmour as John Lennon and Joey Montague as Ringo Starr and takes place as the theatre celebrates its 25th anniversary as a culture and arts venue.
Although they weren’t even born when their heroes were blazing a trail in the 1960s, the four-piece re-capture the spirit of the super-group have gained a reputation for with their energetic live shows, the latest of which is called Shake It Up Baby!
David said: “The show features iconic Beatles songs, with different costumes to represent the various eras.
“It’s also always great to be back in the north east and performing in the town where I was born.”
Imitating the real group’s road to stardom, the band began in the pubs and clubs and quickly built on the success of those gigs to become regarded as one of the leading Beatles shows in the world.
The show starts at 7.30pm and features more than 40 of the band’s classic hits.
Tickets for Beatlemania, priced £20, are available from the box office.