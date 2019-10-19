How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020 tour at Utilita Arena in Newcastle and how much they cost
The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are coming to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena as part of The Professionals 2020 tour in May.
Following the success of the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2019 UK Tour, fans of the show will be excited to know it is making a return and heading to the North East.
Ten of the popular and multi award-winning professional dancers from the BBC One series will be performing an array of dances for their fans.
While the 2019 series is currently ongoing, this could be something to look forward to next year.
Who are professionals heading to the dance floor in the arena?
Professional World Mambo Champion, former Strictly finalist and Chris Ramsey’s current dancing partner Karen Hauer.
Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell.
Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova.
Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima.
World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones.
Undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones.
Eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse.
Strictly 2017 finalist Gorka Marquez.
Four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk.
Two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.
When will they be coming to the the Utilita Arena?
The show will take place on Thursday, May 21 at 7.30pm.
Where else are they heading on the tour?
They will also be putting on their dancing shoes in Salford, London, Nottingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Hull, Cardiff, Plymouth, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
When are tickets available?
Tickets are on sale online now.
How much are tickets for Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020?
Tickets range from £40 to £75 depending on your seating choice.
Where you can get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020?
You can head to the website www.strictlytheprofessionals.com or search for the tickets online on Ticketmaster.
You can also buy tickets from the Utilita Arena from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office. To book accessible seating, call the accessible hotline on 0800 988 4440. Please note booking fees will apply when calling these numbers.