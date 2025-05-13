Sam Fender has confirmed more tickets are due to become available for his huge St James Park shows this summer - but fans will need to move quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Tyneside superstar announced two shows at the home of Newcastle United back in November before adding a third later that week. These will make up the majority of a four date run of stadium shows in the UK with another taking place at the former Olympic Stadium in East London.

Tickets for all three North East dates sold out quickly with demand far exceeding the amount of tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fender fought back tears as he played his first night at St James’ Park (Image: Niall Lea) | Niall Lea

However, Fender and his team have announced a small number of tickets will become available very soon as anticipation for the homecoming shows build ahead of the June dates.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, Fender said: “A limited number of production holds for the 3 nights at SJP are being released!

“Tickets go on sale 10am Thursday 15th May via http://myticket.co.uk Anyone who originally bought a ticket for the Newcastle Arena show in December - keep an eye on your inbox for early access info.”

These will be the first shows in Newcastle for Sam Fender since his last run of St James Park shows. He previously played two shows at the stadium back in 2023. The dates were well received as the star’s first stadium shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fender was then scheduled to perform back at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena at the end of 2024 to close a run of arena dates across the UK. However, these were cancelled due to the singer’s health.

Anyone with tickets to the cancelled show was told they would be given special access to ticket sales for upcoming dates, which will include the upcoming ticket release.

It is not known how many tickets will be made available as part of the release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gigs in Newcastle will take place on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.