The South Shields and Newcastle locals was two of the key faces throughout the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After weeks of anticipation, the Brit Awards finally hit the O2 Academy in London over the weekend with the biggest stars of the UK music scene getting the chance to celebrate their achievements over the previous 12 months.

As well as the handing out of iconic Brits trophies, some of the most talked about moments of the night came from the live performances with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party and Ezra Collective all taking to the stage and showing their skills to the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Thirlwall performed at the 2025 Brit Awards in London with her single Angel Of My Dreams | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Alongside these stars was South Shields’ Jade Thirlwall, who performed her debut solo single Angel Of My Dreams which was met with heaps of praise from music fans watching the show.

“It’s so refreshing to see a pop star put so much detail and effort into their craft. JADEs performance of Angel Of My Dreams is one for the history books” said one fan on social media, while another added: “I know I tend to be hyperbolic when it comes to pop music but Jade’s Brits performance actually one of the greatest awards show performances I’ve ever seen that’s hall of fame.”

It wasn’t just the performance which saw all eyes on the star who is returning to the spotlight after Little Mix announced their hiatus in 2022.

In addition to her time in the spotlight with Angel Of My Dreams, Thirlwall also won the award for Best Pop Act, an award which was voted for by music fans in the build up to the awards night. She beat other nominees Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lola Young and Myles Smith to the crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charli XCX would however end up being the big winner of the night as her and her 2024 album Brat ended the show with Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Act. She was also awarded Songwriter of the Year earlier in the day.

Thirlwall was also nominated for Song of the Year for the track she performed, which would lose out to Charli XCX’s Guess, a song which also saw Billie Eilish appear on the track.