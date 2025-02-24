One of Newcastle’s brightest up and coming songwriters has said the impact small venues is having on music scenes across the UK cannot be understated.

Speaking as part of the build up to Hit The North Festival, which is taking place in Newcastle in June, Cushin explained how Festivals are now a key way to gain audiences with small venues across the country shutting down.

A study from the Music Venue Trust in 2024 showed over 40% of independent music venues in the UK operated at a loss last year with additional costs and shorter tours playing key roles.

Jon Corbett

“The festival has done a really good job of championing myself and various other artists from the North East” explained Cushin, who is scheduled to release his second album in May 2025.

“It’s a chance to have a big Newcastle show. There are a lot of venues closing down across the country and there are venues which are beginning to close down in Newcastle so hopefully this really gives another spark to what is a good scene in Newcastle.

Speaking of the live music scene following the Coronavirus pandemic, which saw tours cancelled across the world with venues unable to create revenue, the artist added: “It ruined everything really.

“It’s such a shame because small venues - I wouldn’t be here now, I wouldn’t be playing this gig [in the summer], I wouldn’t be able to do my own gigs.

“The small venues in every town and every city up and down the country, they are the ones which chaperone new talent and help people learn their craft. I always see it like an apprenticeship into music.

“Without these venues aren’t going to have that, unfortunately. Something needs to be done, whether it’s Government grants or more funding.

“Something needs to be done to keep these pillars of the community in the music scene alive and hopefully something like Come Together where people can come to Newcastle and see that Newcastle’s got some amazing talent, they are more than likely going to start going to more smaller venues or try and see the next big thing.

“This is definitely a step forward.”

This is set to be the first major festival in Newcastle since the cancellation of Hit The North and This Is Tomorrow back in 2021 with Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon taking headline slots. Other sets will come from Perrie, Courteeners, The Reytons and more.