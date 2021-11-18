The pop singer, 28, dismissed reports suggesting the remaining three members of the group – herself, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – are on the verge of splitting.

The band were a foursome until Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December last year, saying the high-profile role had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

Since then Pinnock has fronted a BBC documentary about colourism and race, while Edwards is working on a fashion brand called Disora.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Thirlwall, pictured with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock (l) and Perrie Edwards (r).

Little Mix have also released a greatest hits album, Between Us, marking 10 years since their formation on The X Factor.

Appearing on the December cover of Gay Times, Thirlwall dismissed claims the band were going their separate ways.

She told the publication: "I think no matter what happens, Little Mix will always be there. I think the past couple years, we have started to delve into doing our own little things. That's been really beautiful to see.

"I think initially in the first few years, all of us were terrified at the thought of doing something for yourself. One, because you just get so used to having each other and two, you know what the press are like, the minute one person does something they say, 'Oh, what's happening?'

Little Mix singer jade Thirlwall at her Arbeia bar.

"So for such a long time we were all quite scared of any of us doing anything individually. But then when we started to do it, we said 'Oh, this is really lovely actually' because as an individual you're then getting the opportunity to show the public a bit more about yourself and what you're actually passionate about."

Thirlwall said the three remaining band members have "really managed to get that balance right" in the past year.

She added: "We're always going to want to see each other win, we're going to champion each other's success on our own as well as a group and there's definitely a safety and comfortability there, knowing that we'll always have each other to come back to.

"We need to do that and I think that's why it was the fans as well. They won't ever have to doubt that Little Mix will never have to end."

Thirlwall said the band had never considered splitting when Nelson announced her departure.

"It wasn't a question," she said.

"Absolutely was not a question. We're too close and we can't survive without each other. Genuinely, we are literally family.

"There was not a doubt in our mind that we would continue as a three. Obviously so glad that we have because what a year we've had, and will continue to have years and years to come.

"So I can't imagine never not having Little Mix in my life. Whatever form it is."

The singer admitted Nelson leaving the band had been a "really tough experience" and that the group had sought therapy to help process the news.

"I think for anyone, when such a big change happens in your life, and you've been so used to a certain situation for so long, it's really hard," she added.

"Getting through that and moving forward. I think for us as well, we were still promoting the album at the time and doing TV shows.

"We were just cracking on as it were, and I think we were in a bit of shock for a long time because we just had to keep going.

"It wasn't until we had some time off at Christmas that it suddenly dawned on us what had happened.

"It was hard. It would have been for anyone and we've got each other, we have group therapy, we have our own therapists, and you do what you can.

"We're really stronger than ever. I would say that this year with the girls having their kids, it just puts everything into perspective of what's important in life.

"We know that no matter what, we're gonna have each other through anything."

Gay Times Honours will be held on Friday November 19 at Magazine London.