Mouth Of The Tyne Festival has announced the name of another headliner set to take the stage of the festival this summer.

After Gabrielle was announced as the weekend’s first headliner earlier in the year, organisers have now confirmed former Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman, Siouxsie Sioux, is also performing in a headline slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her performance at the North Shields event will be her first UK show in nearly ten years.

Mouth Of The Tyne Festival: Siouxsie announced as the weekend's second headliner. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The event, which is set to run from Thursday, July 6 until Sunday, July 9 sees top names from the music world head to North Tyneside to perform on the site of Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Siouxsie Sioux, who now uses the first part of her stage name, climbed to success as part of the early UK punk music scene after the Sex Pistols’ initial success at building the genre and scene which came from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siouxsie and the Banshees released 11 studio albums between 1978 and 1995 and the frontwoman will be playing on the Friday evening of the festival. This will be on Friday, July 7. The show will include a support slot from LYR who’s lineup includes author and current British poet laureate Simon Armitage.