Northern Pride is calling on local artists to be part of the city’s first ever Pride Fringe Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Creative Central NCL and Curious Arts, Northern Pride is challenging artists to express themselves through their chosen art form and respond to the theme, Unapologetically Visible, including what this means to them and how they would interpret this through their creative talents.

All art forms will be encouraged and welcomed, ensuring Newcastle Pride 2025 is promoting inclusivity for all and celebrating everything the vibrant LGBTQ+ community has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Pride is calling out for local artists to get involved as part of its annual creative commission for the newly announced Pride Fringe Festival and Newcastle Pride 2025. | Northern Pride

Northern Pride is inviting artists and creatives to apply for a total of five opportunities to create and showcase their work during Pride Fringe Festival and Newcastle Pride 2025. This includes two creative commissions which will see the successful applicants secure £2,500 worth of funding to develop and elevate their artistry, plus three Research and Development Get Ready grants of £750 to help artists create new work or enhance existing ideas.

Those interested can visit the Northern Pride website to learn more about the criteria and apply before the 12 noon deadline on Friday, April 11.

For the first year ever, Northern Pride is proudly launching Pride Fringe Festival which will take place from June 2025. Pride Fringe will bring live entertainment, comedy, theatre and networking events and new experiences, which will include opportunities for the commissioned artists to showcase and celebrate their talents at famous venues across the city centre.

Following a packed schedule of Fringe events, the festivities will culminate in the Newcastle Pride weekend of 19th and 20th July, with a line up of live entertainment, family activities and access to health and wellbeing support, as well as the annual Pride march.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vix Leaney, Project Manager at Creative Central NCL said: “The creative commissions are becoming a highlight in the annual Pride Festival calendar after the success of 2024. It’s great to be working in partnership with Northern Pride again to support more creative commissions from talented local artists.

“We’re hoping to see applications from creators, performers, activists, producers and artists from across the North East. With the exciting addition of Pride Fringe for 2025, there are even more opportunities for the creative community to express themselves and share their art in Newcastle city centre.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.