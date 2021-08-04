Olly Murs to keep North East tour date despite horrific bone injury after on-stage accident

Olly Murs will continue on his UK tour, despite sustaining a leg injury on stage

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire last week, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

However, he confirmed he will be returning to the stage later this month as he continues his tour.

Murs will be performing at Darlington Arena on August 28, after gigs in Newbury, Swansea and Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He thanked fans for their kind wishes in a video on Instagram.

He said in the post: "For some of you that came to the Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you firstly for your kind messages of support and checking I was OK.

"It's been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this.

"Basically, after my second song a fragment of bone that was in my knee after I jumped managed to lodge itself on the back of my knee, which basically shut my leg down and during the gig I was limping the whole time."

Murs said he would be performing at Newbury Racecourse on August 14.

"It will be a different gig," he said.

"I probably won't be running around like I normally do.

"There might be a stool for me to sit down on, but I can't cancel these gigs for you guys."

In 2019 Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.