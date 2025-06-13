Sam Fender at St James Park: The full setlist from the star's first night in Newcastle
The North Tyneside-born star is playing his first North East shows since 2023, which also took place at the home of Newcastle United.
Compared to the two shows from two years ago, Fender has extended the celebration of the North East to three days, with the first taking place on Thursday, June 12.
The following two will take place on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.
In 2023 Fender welcomed special guests to the stage, namely his brother, Liam, a hugely impressive musician in his own right, and AC/DC frontman and Dunston-born Brian Johnson.
Liam Fender made a return to the stage to kick off the first of three nights this time around, while another familiar face from Sam Fender’s past also made an appearance. This was Phil Martin, Sam’s former guitar teacher who took to the stage to perform a cover of Thin Lizzy classic The Boys Are Back In Town.
The full setlist from Sam Fender’s first night at St James Park is as follows:
Going Home: Theme of The Local Hero (Mark Knopfler cover)
Getting Started
Will We Talk
Arm’s Length
The Borders
Dead Boys
Howdon Aldi Death Queue
Crumbling Empire
Tyrants
Something Heavy (With Liam Fender)
People Watching
The Boys Are Back In Town (Thin Lizzy cover with Sam’s former guitar teacher, Phil Martin)
Get You Down
Spit Of You
Seventeen Going Under
Remember My Name
The Dying Light
Hypersonic Missiles
The final three songs were part of an encore.
