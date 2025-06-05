After a two year wait, Sam Fender is returning to St James Park this June.

The North Tyneside star is set for his next series of shows at the home of Newcastle United after two shows back in the summer of 2023 and we can’t wait.

This year has already seen Fender win trophies at the Brit Awards, notch himself another number one album and headline festivals, but the huge homecoming shows will no doubt be something to remember for Tyneside.

Sam Fender fought back tears as he played his first night at St James’ Park (Image: Niall Lea) | Niall Lea

This is everything you need to know about the shows.

When are the Sam Fender shows at St James Park?

Fender will return to St James Park for three dates this June. They will fall on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

What are the times for Sam Fender at St James Park?

The doors for all three shows will open at 4pm on their respective days.

It is thought the first set of each day will begin at 5pm with the night coming to an end at 11pm.

Who is supporting Sam Fender at St James Park?

After The War On Drugs pulled out of their support slots earlier this year, fans were left disappointed.

Despite this, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT will still be performing across the dates, as will Olivia Dean who is set to perform at the final two of the three North East shows.

Local acts have also been confirmed to open the shows, with The Pale White kicking off the first night, Ernie starting the second and Hector Gannet opening the third.

Are tickets still available for Sam Fender at St James Park?

Very, very limited numbers of production hold tickets are released at short notice, so keep an eye out!

Some ticket providers such as Ticketmaster are also offering resale tickets. These can be found on the event pages of its website.

How to get to St James Park

Thanks to the venue’s city centre location, there are plenty of options to get to the shows. There are a series of Tyne and Wear Metro stations which are walkable from the stadium, namely St James, Haymarket and Monument.

Newcastle Central Station is also a 15 minute walk from the venue.

Haymarket bus station is also very close to the venue.

Although there is a small multi storey car park to the direct north west of the stadium on Barrack Road, this is mainly used for stadium staff and can get very busy on event days. Newcastle City Council runs 61 car parks across the city and have a map on their website to help visitors find their nearest or most accessible car park. All spots can be found on the Newcastle City Council website.

What is the Sam Fender setlist for his stadium shows this summer?

The setlist is expected to bring some surprises thanks to the homecoming nature of the gigs, although we will have a better idea of what songs Fender will perform following his London date on Friday, June 6.

Based on previous large shows this year, fans can expect something similar to the following:

Getting Started

The Borders

Will We Talk

People Watching

Arm’s Length

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Tyrants

Spit Of You

Little Bit Closer

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles

This was the setlist when Fender performed at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Liverpool.

