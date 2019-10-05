Share your selfies and messages in support of South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey ahead of Strictly Movie Week
We want to hear your good luck messages for Chris Ramsey and professional dance partner Karen Hauer ahead of Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week special!
The South Shields comedian is set to take on the style and swagger of Fred Astaire in this week’s routine; an American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek to Cheek, from the film Top Hat.
And after last weekend’s Charleston, which netted the couple a huge 26 points, we cannot wait to see what he’s managed to accomplish in the training room ahead of week three’s show on Saturday, October 5.
Judges praised Chris for his letting his personality shine through in Charleston, so hopefully he has continued to improve after putting the hours in this week.
Here are some messages of support for Chris Ramsey and Karen from the Twitterverse:
Claudia said: “I NEVER watch Strictly, but as Chris Ramsey is on it ... brilliant!”
Kellie said: “Chris Ramsey is so likeable.”
Jane Sweeney said: “It’s great seeing celebs like Chris Ramsey dancing for the first time & making such improvements!”
David Clelland said: “I really like Chris Ramsey, liked him in Hebburn and like him in stand up and on Strictly, hope he is as nice a person as he comes across a real canny Geordie.”
Jonathon Jake said: “Catching up on Strictly ... I am suddenly very attracted to Chris Ramsey!”
