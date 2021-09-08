From left to right, Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards. Picture: PA.

In the pre-recorded interview, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall, both 28, from South Shields, and band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock discussed their upcoming album, a return to touring after the pandemic and celebrating 10 years together as a group.

The band mates explained how it had been “beautiful” to experience expectant motherhood together, and how Jade had been a support to both of them.

"I’m really excited to be an auntie,” said Jade, expressing her admiration for Perrie and Leigh-Anne for working hard through their respective pregnancies.

"We’ve been working so hard, I don’t know how they have done it. They are goddesses.”

Though the 28-year old later joked she would book a room on a different floor of the hotel to Perrie and Leigh-Anne when they went on tour.

Perrie, who has been in a relationship with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017, gave birth on August 21.

She revealed over the weekend that their baby was a boy, named Axel.

Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, gave birth to twins on August 16.

The group’s new album, Between Us, is set to be released in November. Little Mix will resume touring in 2022, with the trio raring to get back on stage after missing interaction with their fans during the pandemic.

"We love to put on a good show,” said Perrie.

"We just want to do it better every time, and to do something even more spectacular.”

Little Mix made history earlier this year when they became the first girlband in history to win the British Group award at the BRITs.

They used their speech to thank ‘all the incredible female bands’ in the industry, both past and present.

“It was really important for us. It had been 43 years and no girlband had ever won,” Jade continued.

"It was very important for us to give all the girlbands a shout out who paved the way for us.”

The group also shared their thoughts on celebrating 10 years together as a band, after forming as part of the X-Factor in 2011. They were the first group to win the competition.

“We feel very lucky for the 10 years we have [had] and we’re so grateful,” said Perrie.

"When we look back we’ve toured the world and we’re so lucky.”

Little Mix are one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, selling over 60million records and achieving over 12billion streams worldwide.

Between Us will be a celebration of their first decade, featuring 18 of their greatest hits and five new songs.

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, who had been part of the band since formation, left the group in December 2020, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

