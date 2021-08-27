Taher Hussain, who goes by the performing name TRIXX, will entertain crowds with his original music at the free festival celebrating South Asian culture.

It will be the fourth time that the 27-year-old will perform at the event but this year’s performance on Bank Holiday Monday will be his biggest one yet.

Taher will take to the stage in Newcastle’s Exhibition Park at around 2pm where he hopes to blow people away with his tracks.

"It will be the fourth time in a row that I have performed at this particular festival,” he said.

“I will be performing two or three of my own songs including my latest track, ‘Stakes’ and a traditional Bengali song that I have been working on for a very long time.

"There will be a lot of Asian people in the crowd, so it felt like the right time to do the song.”

Taher, from the Woodbine Estate, has spent the last five years making music which he has released on SoundCloud and Spotify.

In November he released an impressive music video for his track ‘Stakes,’ on YouTube, created in his hometown by Nathan Glendinning, which was met by a raft of praise online.

Since then he has seen his social media following grow, launched his own line of TRIXX merchandise and is working on an album.

Now he hopes his music will catch the eyes of record labels and those in the industry.

Taher, who works as a waiter at South Shields restaurant Lasun, said: “I am looking forward to it [the festival].

“I am going to go out on stage and absolutely smash it.

“My family are always there and they will be at the front of the crowd watching me perform.

"When I do I always give a shout out to them. "

He added: “Last time I performed at Mela people were asking for autographs and photos. It was crazy.

“And when I go on a night out at the Life of Riley in South Shields they even play my song ‘Stakes’.”

Newcastle Mela will be held at Exhibition Park from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30.

The annual arts festival is based around Pakistani, Bengali, Indian and other South Asian cultures.

TRIXX will join a line-up of the hottest contemporary Asian acts as well as traditional displays of music and dance.

There will also be a range of food, craft stalls, clothing, jewellery and free activities, such as face painting and henna tattoos.