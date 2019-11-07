Stars pull out all the stops to celebrate 25 years of the Customs House

Executive director, Ray Spencer MBE and Joe McElderry at the Customs House 25th anniversary. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media

A host of performers, whose careers have been shaped by the venue, turned out for the Customs House 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration on Tuesday, November 5.

The stars of the show were singer Joe McElderry and musical legend John Miles, who performed a duet of Elton John’s Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me.

John also gave an acoustic rendition of his hit 70s classic Music, while Joe sang alongside 170 members of South Shields based group Choirmaster.

John Miles and Joe McElderry perform a duet at the Customs House 25th anniversary gala. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other guests included comedian and writer Jason Cook, who founded Jason Cook’s Comedy Club at The Customs House three years ago and all-round performer, Rosie Ramsey.

There were also appearances from cabaret group Encore, opera singer Anne Marie Owens, Customs House stalwart Davy Hopper and local Hindu dance group Hindi Nari Sangh.

Jarrow comedian Carl Hutchingson had to pull out of the bill at the last minute, announcing on Twitter that he was too ill to attend.

Poet Tom Kelly, an Honorary Fellow of the Customs House Academy took to the stage with a poem he had written especially to mark the milestone and singer Natasha Haws moved everyone with a performance dedicated to the memory of all those who have been a part of the Customs House over the last 25 years.

John Miles performs at the Customs House 25th anniversary gala. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media.

The evening was compered by Executive Director, Ray Spencer, he commented: “We're incredibly lucky to have so much homegrown talent to be able to come and perform at the Customs House to celebrate 25 years. It was particularly wonderful to see the mix between new and emerging artists and well-established artists, and it was a real highlight to see John Miles who’s celebrating 50 years in the business do a duet with Joe McElderry.

He added: “I’m really appreciative of all the artists, because there was many, and for all the people who came along and laughed along with Jason Cook and sang along to Davy Hopper.

“It was such a special evening and one raising much needed funds for the Customs House in our 25th year.”

Joe McElderry, Rosie Ramsey, Jason Cook and Glen Roughead, performing Vote Ramsey at the Customs House 25th anniversary gala. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media.

Anne-Marie Owens performs at the Customs House 25th anniversary gala. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media

Tom Kelly performs a poem he wrote for the 25th anniversary of the Customs House. Photo by Grant Robson/ Chris Allan – Wycombe 89 Media.