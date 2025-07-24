The biggest names have have come from the cast of Byker Grove as the show returns to streaming

Come with us as we take a trip down memory lane.

We had some huge news for fans of the iconic North East show Byker Grove earlier this month.

Thanks to a deal between ITV and STV, the teen drama will be returning to ITV streaming platforms this year.

Announced to be hitting the streaming platform later this year, the deal comes following an agreement between ITV and Ant and Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove.

To celebrate, come with us as we ask where the cast of the show are now, and who are the biggest names who started their careers with the show we all love.

Byker Grove aired its very first episode in 1989 on BBC. The show ran until 2006, consisting of 18 series in total.

How many of these faces from Byker Groce can you remember?

How many of these faces from Byker Groce can you remember?

How many of these faces from Byker Groce can you remember? | Submitted

Born in Newcastle, the Game of Thrones and Sons of Anarchy star started on Byker Grove.

Charlie Hunnam

Born in Newcastle, the Game of Thrones and Sons of Anarchy star started on Byker Grove. | Getty Images for Netflix

Now a well known TV actor, Jill Halfpenny played Nicola Dobson.

Jill Halfpenny

Now a well known TV actor, Jill Halfpenny played Nicola Dobson. Photo: submit

One of the most successful cast members, Ant played one of the popular duo of PJ and Duncan.

Ant McPartlin

One of the most successful cast members, Ant played one of the popular duo of PJ and Duncan. Photo: ITV

The second half of the duo saw Declan Donnelly play Duncan Sperring.

Declan Donnelly

The second half of the duo saw Declan Donnelly play Duncan Sperring. | Getty Images

