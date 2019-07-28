South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concert, Bents Park, South Shields.

Thousands filled Bents Park, in South Shields, to hear the three acts to grace the stage and they did not disappoint. The first band to get things started were local band The Breakfast Club.

The five-piece play a mixture of 80s pop synth covers, from Duran Duran, to Spandau Ballet. The guitarist, Craig Elliott said: “It is, by far, the biggest gig we have ever played. And, it is only walking distance from my house.

“It’s insane, but always nice to play to a home crowd. If you had told ten-year old me that I would be on the same stage as Midge Ure and Nick Heyward, then I would have said you were mad.”

Nick Heyward and Midge Ure headline the South Tyneside Summer Festival on July 28

Second on stage was ex-Haircut 100 front man, Nick Heyward, who played some of his biggest hits, including “Love plus one”, and “Blue hat for a blue day”. A broken string, half way through his set, gave him some extra time to chat to the crowd and made-up an improvised song about going to Asda and possibly moving to Hebburn.

The crowd was electric and did not seem to mind the little breaks while he changed his guitar.

Finally, Midge Ure came to the stage to a roar from the crowd. The 65-year old had a rocky start to his set after the first song. He apologised to the crowd as he explained that he had began to sing a different song as an opener, but only realised after a few lines into the song.

The festival-goers did not seem to mind, as the Ultravox front man blasted into such classics as “If I was”, and “Dancing with tears in my eyes”.

Nick Heyward takes to the stage at South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concert, Bents Park, South Shields.

The Mayor of South Shields, Norman Dick, was down at the festival and did not think the Sunderland Airshow would effect crowd numbers, saying: “There’s no comparison.

“These lads on stage are bringing people from far and wide. The Mayoress and I will be down here next weekend, cheering on the crowd.”