Fashion guru who works on South Shields panto ‘humbled’ by national award

A fashion guru has scooped a national award for his efforts in South Shields’ ever-popular panto

Paul Shriek was the unaminous choice of judges in the best costume design category in the Great British Pantomime Awards.

Paul Shriek with the Alice in Wonderland panto costumes he made for the Customs House panto in 2015.

The fashion, costume and set designer has been the creative force behind the costume and stage designs for the panto at The Customs House for nine seasons.

He faced tough competition to win the award from nominees including the London Palladium.

Paul said: “I feel like Jack who has climbed a very tall beanstalk and won the goose who has laid the golden egg.

“To represent The Customs House – the little panto with the big heart – and bring home this award is both very humbling and extremely gratifying for a lad from Ashington who makes frocks for a living!

“Thank you to my mam and dad Trudi and George for giving me a real grounding in panto illusion – and for their love and support.”

The awards ceremony was hosted in London by actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins.

Paul has worked as a designer with a host of theatre companies, including the National Dance Company of Wales.

He works with long-time collaborator Matt Fox for their company Fox, and says he is committed to creating visually stunning, unique and exciting theatrical productions.

Co-founding artistic director Ann Sholem said: “‘Magnificent, ingenious and original’ are the words I choose when talking about Paul Shriek’s costumes.

“Shriek designed and made wonderful costumes for National Dance Company Wales, including the celebrated Seven Deadly Sins with Welsh National Opera.

“Shriek is an artist who creates a unique world with couture clothes for a theatrical setting.”

The Great British Pantomime Awards celebrate the effort which goes into the yearly pantomime season throughout the UK.

Paul Shriek has worked on the South Shields panto for nine seasons, including the most recent show, the Lambton Worm.

Over 20 awards were handed out, including best comic, best male and female baddie, and best ensemble, as well as awards for lighting, design and direction.