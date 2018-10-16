Fireworks displays and where to find them in the North East for Bonfire Night 2018

Remember, remember, the 5th of November, gunpowder, treason and plot.

Yes it's almost time for the traditional Guy Fawkes Night bonfires and displays, and this year's celebrations are spread over an entire long weekend, due to the fact November 5 falls on a Monday.

Here's a list of fireworks displays being held around the North East. Please contact us if you know of a display which should be added to the list

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2

Seaham: Free fireworks display, 6pm-8pm, Seaham Seafront, Seaham, County Durham SR7 7HN

Redcar: Fireworks display, Redcar Rugby Club, Green Lane, Redcar TS10 3RW. Gates open 6pm, display from 6.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 concessions, £12 family ticket (2 adults + 2 children). No on-site parking.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3

Hartlepool: Free fireworks display, car park of Raby Arms Pub & Kitchen, Hart Village. Gates 5.30pm, display 6.15pm.

Durham: St Cuthbert's Hospice's Family Fireworks Night: Framwellgate School, Newton Drive, Framwellgate Moor, Durham DH1 5BQ

A fantastic family friendly event with music, hot food, children's fairground rides and lots of fun! Gates open at 6pm, with fireworks from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for 15s and under, free for under-2s. Family (2 adults, 2 kids) £14.

Stanley Fireworks Festival: Oakeys Park & Playing Fields, Just off Sunny Terrace, Stanley, County Durham DH9 8AW

Stanley Fireworks returns with a full evening of entertainment for everyone including a spectacular Sci-Fi themed fireworks display.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4

Riverside Fireworks: Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street, County Durham DH3 3SJ

This year has a circus-themed event featuring a spectacular, fully-choreographed fireworks display accompanied by a musical extravaganza of songs from the hit musical The Greatest Showman. Tickets are priced from £5, with under-6s going free. Limited on-site parking is available.

Bonfire Night at Beamish: Beamish Hall Hotel, Beamish, County Durham DH9 0YB

A fire the size of a house and a fireworks, lights and music show to capture and warm hearts and minds.

So big, there are now two nights filled with live entertainment.

£5 per car - limited parking/£3 per person.

Stockton: Free fireworks display at Stockton Riverside, TS18 1SW. Gates open 5pm, display 6.30pm.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 5

Peterlee Fireworks Display: The Pavillion, 1 Helford Road, Peterlee SR8 1ER

Gates open at 5pm, with the display at .30pm. The display is free and no ticket or wristband is required.

Bonfire Night at Beamish: Beamish Hall Hotel, Beamish, County Durham DH9 0YB

The second night - see above. Again, £5 per car - limited parking/£3 per person.

Hartlepool Fireworks Display: A free event on the seafront at Seaton Carew, from 4pm-7pm.

Let's Hear It For The Girls is the theme of this year's event, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first women being granted the right to vote.

A funfair will open at 4pm, the entertainment will start at 5pm, and the fireworks display will commence at 6.30pm.

The front, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed from 6.15-7.15pm.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 11

South & North Tyneside: To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, South and North Tyneside Councils are joining forces for very special celebrations from each side of the River Tyne.

It will include a beacon lighting ceremony from 5pm, followed by live performances and a large-scale firework display.

The large-scale display will replace the annual Bonfire night fireworks displays.

Viewing can be gained from Harbour Drive, River Drive and the pier, close to Ocean Beach, but not directly behind the park, as usual.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park rides will be open from 1pm-Late*

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 18

Sunderland: Sunderland will host a fireworks display at the Roker/Seaburn seafront, to coincide with the last night of the Sunderland Illuminations.

Details are yet to be confirmed.