Celebrity Crystal Maze: here's what's in store in tonight's episode
The third installment of the brand new celebrity series of the Crystal Maze will see a fresh host of contestants take on the game tonight (Fri 5 July).
The popular game show sees participants tackle a range of challenges set within a maze consisting of four time zones, with the aim of winning a ‘time crystal’ for each zone they successfully complete.
Famous faces
Tonight's episode will see a new team of celebs, captained by actor and model Nancy Sorrell, attempt a range of physical and mental challenges around the four zones of the maze in an effort to collect time crystals.
Sorrell will be joined by her real life partner, comedian Vic Reeves, reality TV star Ferne McCann, international cricketer Graeme Swann and comedian Susan Calman as her teammates.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The celebrity series has brought some interesting new tweaks to its original format, introducing a new themed area - the East Asia-influenced ‘Eastern Zone’ - for the first time since the 1990s.
Celebs will also have the chance to ‘supersize’ one crystal collected during the games, giving them more time inside The Crystal Dome at the centre of the maze.
When is it on TV?
The third episode of the new series will air on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.