South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road with a new stand up tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement started with a humourous video posted to Ramsey’s social media platforms on Tuesday, February 25 before a full announcement the following day.

As part of the announcement, Ramsey took to social media saying: “Very excited to announce my BRAND NEW tour for 2026. You can access the pre-sale on Thursday by signing up to my mailing list via link in bio. General sale begins on Friday!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road. | Channel 4

“(What the hell does that mean Chris?! “Well it means if you’re on the mailing list, you’ll be able to buy tickets on Thursday before everyone else… if not, you have to wait until Friday” Only takes a second to sign up and I never spam or share your emails with anyone. Hope that all makes sense!)”

The tour includes a trio of huge North East shows for the stand up, who is well known as part of the Shagged, Married Annoyed podcast with his partner Rosie Ramsey. In addition to dates across the UK, the tour includes a three night run at O2 City Hall in Newcastle.

The Tyneside venue has a capacity of 2,135 which is reduced slightly for stand up shows due to seats in the floor area.

These homecoming shows will take place on Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 2026 and will come towards the end of the three month run of shows, which will start in Aberdeen in February 2026 and finish in Swansea at the end of the following April.

Pre sale for all shows across the tour will be available by signing up to the North East star’s mailing list, which can be done though his website.