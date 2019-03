Not sure how to fill the time, or where to visit? We've taken a look at what's on across the North East region to keep your whole clan occupied during the break. Here are some of our best suggestions, from walks to shows to crafty activities.

1. Easter Fun, Beamish Museum From Friday, April 19 until Monday, April 22. 19 pounds for adults and 11 pounds for children.

2. It's Bearly Easter, The Westovian Theatre Monday, April 8 until Wednesday, April 10 at 12pm and 2.45pm. Tickets are 8 pounds.

3. Super Saturday, Bowes Museum Saturday, April 13. Crafts to keep the whole family entertained. Included in the ticket price, 14 pounds for adults and 5 pounds for under-18s.

4. Great North Festival of Transport, Beamish Museum From Thursday, April 11 until Sunday, April 14. Check out the line-up when you visit the museum. 19 pounds for adults and 11 pounds for children.

