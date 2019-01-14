From Wagamama to Five Guys - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Metrocentre Gateshead restaurant
The Metrocentre may be a shopping haven, but it also has plenty of restaurants in case you fancy a bite to eat in between browsing.
But how do all the restaurants fare on the food hygiene ratings scale? Here are all the scores you need to know.
1. Ask Italian
58 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 13 November 2018
2. KFC
76-78 Russell Way, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 7 March 2018
3. Bella Italia
60 Garden Walk, Metrocentre Whickham, 5 stars, 13 December 2018
4. Big Lukes World Buffet
Lower Yellow Mall, Metrocentre Gateshead, 5 stars, 15 August 2017
